Comcast's (CMCSA +1.1% ) annual meeting ended with company proposals approved, and shareholder proposals failing to win an OK.

Shareholders elected all nominees to the 10-member board, ratified its auditor, approved amended stock option and restricted stock plans, and approved the advisory vote on executive compensation.

Meanwhile, a shareholder proposal that the board chair be independent failed to come up as it wasn't presented by the shareholder representative.

And holders voted down two other shareholder proposals. Notably, a proposal to conduct an independent investigation and report on risks posed by failing to prevent sexual harassment failed. And shareholders also voted against a proposal to prepare an annual report on lobbying activity.