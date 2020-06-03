Beverage stocks are big outperformers as the reopening of more restaurants and stable COVID-19 developments help to lift sentiment.

Notable gainers include Molson Coors (TAP +4.7% ), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +10.0% ), Ambev (ABEV +8.6% ), Reed's (REED +32.1% ), New Age Beverages (NBEV +2.9% ), Coca-Cola (KO +1.7% ), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP +2.3% ), Diageo (DEO +3.2% ) and Brown-Forman (BF.A +1.8% ).

As the chart above shows, beverage giants have struggled during the pandemic with social distancing cutting off so many revenue channels, which more than offset a stockpiling benefit on the homefront.