Canada's central bank keeps its overnight rate at the effective lower bound of 0.25% and scales back its term repo operations to once a week as short-term funding conditions have improved.

"As market function improves and containment restrictions ease, the Bank’s focus will shift to supporting the resumption of growth in output and employment," the Bank of Canada said in a statement.

It's also reducing its purchase of bankers' acceptances to a bi-weekly basis.

Is ready to adjust those programs if market conditions warrant.

Furthermore, the bank "maintains its commitment to continue large-scale asset purchases until the economic recovery is well underway."

