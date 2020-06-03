Pyxis Tankers (PXS -2.5% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 1.2% Y/Y to $6.64M whereas; time charter equivalent revenues increased 3.8% Y/Y to $5M.

Voyage related costs and commissions of $1.7M decreased 13.8% Y/Y, was due to lower spot chartering activity for MRs which incurs voyage costs.

The average daily time charter equivalent rates for MR’s was $15,400 in Q1.

As of June 1, 2020, 100% of available days in Q2 were booked at an average daily TCE of $15,700 for MR’s.

During the quarter, fleet-wide vessel operating expenses were slightly less than $5,700/day, a 5.6% improvement Y/Y.

Total available days decreased from 512 to 455 in Q1.

Adj. EBITDA increased 1,072 bps to 18.2%.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company maintained minimum liquidity of $3.8M including reserves for special surveys and dry dockings.

Total cash and equivalents, including restricted cash, aggregated $4.3M.

