Goldman Sachs lifts Nio (NIO +10.9% ) to a Buy rating from Neutral after taking a positive view on the Chinese automaker's surge in demand. The firm's price target of $6.40 reps more than 35% upside potential for shares.

"This is the first time that a domestic premium car brand has had a waiting list of buyers, joining the likes of the Toyota Highlander, Tesla Model 3, SAIC-GM GL8, and select models of Lexus," writes analyst Fei Fang.

Fang also thinks the liquidity track for Nio is in better shape now.

Over the last six months, Nio has traded in the same direction as Tesla at a lower magnitude.

The price chart also shows the incredible volatility that Nio shareholders have to ride out.