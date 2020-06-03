Ambarella (AMBA -9.6% ) plunges despite its Q1 earnings beat, as revenue guidance slipped below Wall Street consensus and analysts voice concern about near-term prospects, Bloomberg reports.

Cowen rates the stock at Outperform but trims its price target to $65 from $68, saying "a variety of external factors have presented a volatile near-term set-up," including U.S.-China trade tensions affecting Ambarella's top customers.

Roth Capital, which rates shares at Neutral with a $65 target, says "near-term guidance is impacted by limited visibility and macro headwinds," but the firm likes "the strong level of design activity for the company's newer computer vision chips."

Needham says FY 2021 demand uncertainties and "fallout from U.S.-China trade keep us cautious," maintaining its Underperform rating.