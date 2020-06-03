Occupancy rates at Healthpeak Properties' (PEAK +3.9% ) life science properties at the end of May increased 90 basis points M/M and occupancy rate at its medical office buildings rose 10 bps to 91.4% during the same period, according to its REITweek presentation.

It received 97% of May rent payments due from life science tenants.

For medical office buildings, 96% of contractual rents were received or deferred; rent deferrals amount to $2.6M.

Regarding hospital tenants, it received 96% of May rent.

Senior housing NNN tenants paid 97% of May rent, plus 3% was deferred.

At its senior housing operating portfolio, occupancy at May 31 of 79.5% fell 190 basis points from April 30, 2020.

Has $2.8B of liquidity as of June 1, comprised of ~$300M of cash and $2.5B revolver.