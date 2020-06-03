Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is up 2.6% , amid a broader market rally, after investors absorbed the brunt of the company's Q1 earnings, which showed declines and misses (though pandemic closures will weigh more heavily on the current quarter).

Revenues fell 24% to $543.6M in a quarter where the company closed all its theaters March 18. (It's heading toward a phased reopening starting June 19.)

Attributable net loss was $59.6M, vs. a year-ago profit of $32.7M. EBITDA was $66.2M, down from a year-ago $152.3M.

In operating metrics, attendance was 45.8M, average ticket price was up 0.6% (to $6.39) and concession revenues per patron rose 3.2%, to $4.16.

Aggregate screen count was 6,145 at quarter-end, and the company had commitments to open five theaters and 48 screens for the rest of 2020, and 17 theaters and 175 screens subsequent to 2020.

Revenue breakout: Admissions, $292.5M; Concessions, $190.4M.

