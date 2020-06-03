AmEx on watch for more unemployment next year

Another wave of unemployment could materialize next year as large U.S. companies' pledges to pause job cuts in 2020 expire, American Express CFO Jeff Campbell said in a presentation at a virtual investor conference.

"The question is: Where does the economy go over the next six to 12 months? Have we had the main shock of unemployment stress o the small businesses" or will there be more?

Due to that lack of clarity on employment trends and consumers' financial health, AXP has held off on adding new credit-card customers.

Still, the company's attrition rates have stayed steady through the pandemic and that should help its card-fee revenue to rise by a "mid-teens" percentage this quarter, Campbell said.