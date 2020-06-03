Shares in Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX +55% ) are currently exchanging hands at $24.74 on turnover of ~2.1M shares in the first day of its IPO of 9M common shares priced at $16.

The South San Francisco, CA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops treatments for fibrosis. Lead candidate is PLN-74809, a small molecule inhibitor of certain integrins (class of proteins that plays a key role in cell-extracellular matrix adhesion), for the potential treatment of ideopathic (cause unknown) pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and a liver disorder called primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) characterized by inflammation and scarring of the bile ducts. Enrollment is underway in two Phase 2a studies in IPF. A Phase 2a study in PSC should launch in H2.