BofA hikes price target on Penn National Gaming

  • The early word on Penn National Gaming's (PENN +2.5%) reopened properties is encouraging, according to Bank of America.
  • "PENN’s business is mostly regional drive-to customers that show signs of strong pent up demand in states like Mississippi and Louisiana, despite capacity restrictions. We are hearing of strong initial profitability given limited marketing/amenities (e.g. buffets). While early, continued strength could lead to ’21 estimates proving conservative and we have factored in little from either cross-over/sports into our models," reads the update from analyst Shaun Kelly.
  • BoA lifts its price target on Penn to $41 as it continues to point at the upside from the Barstool Sports acquisition. The stock is the firm's preferred Buy-rated named for online and sports exposure.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.