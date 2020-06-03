BofA hikes price target on Penn National Gaming
Jun. 03, 2020 12:35 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)PENNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor15 Comments
- The early word on Penn National Gaming's (PENN +2.5%) reopened properties is encouraging, according to Bank of America.
- "PENN’s business is mostly regional drive-to customers that show signs of strong pent up demand in states like Mississippi and Louisiana, despite capacity restrictions. We are hearing of strong initial profitability given limited marketing/amenities (e.g. buffets). While early, continued strength could lead to ’21 estimates proving conservative and we have factored in little from either cross-over/sports into our models," reads the update from analyst Shaun Kelly.
- BoA lifts its price target on Penn to $41 as it continues to point at the upside from the Barstool Sports acquisition. The stock is the firm's preferred Buy-rated named for online and sports exposure.