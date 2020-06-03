Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT +8.4% ) has agreed to forbearance terms with several lenders and has drastically cut costs to preserve cash, the company said in its latest presentation.

Has furloughed or laid off 90% of field employees, cut 2020 capex to $30M-$50M from ~$125M-$145M; cut corporate cash G&A and cash reimbursables by 25%.

See leisure travel recovering quicker than group bookings, with drive-to markets likely to experience a quicker recovery.

Also expects smaller hotels to recover sooner; its average hotel size is 213 rooms with many of its hotels smaller than that.

Believes OpenKey and Pure offer strategic advantages for contactless check-in/skip-the-desk and hypoallergenic/deep clean rooms; sees potential to roll them out on a bigger scale.