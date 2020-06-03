TriState Capital (TSC +8.6% ) completes an additional underwritten public offering of its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030; as a result, the Company has raised $97.5M in proceeds, through raising $37.5M in this offering.

TriState Capital previously issued $60M of its 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Subordinated Notes due 2030 on May 11, 2020; the notes mature in May 2030.

Net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

Stephens, PNC Capital Markets and Raymond James & Associates, served as joint book-running managers for the offering.