Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is down 3.2% against a broadly higher market following Citibank reiterating its Sell rating on the stock.

The firm's updated models show meaningfully higher EBITDA estimates for 2020 - with growth in the mid-teens - and nominally higher estimates for 2021.

But the company's free cash flow is limited and leverage is high, and there's limited visibility on revenues as well, Citibank notes in reasons to stay bearish.

Overall, Street analysts are Bearish, as are Seeking Alpha authors. And the stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.