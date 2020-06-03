Bank of America notes that Peloton Interactive's (PTON -3.7% ) workout app is available on Apple TV for a free 30 day-trial to join the company's placement on iOS devices and the Apple Watch. Peloton also recently released Chromecast support for smart TVs, in addition to Fire TV in December.

"TV distribution is important as Peloton subscribers can view live and on-demand fitness classes, including exercises that can be done on the floor with a mat (such as yoga, stretching, and meditation) in a convenient location. Peloton bikes and treads already feature a built-in touchscreen for accessing workout videos, but TV apps allow the videos to be watched on bigger screens without phone casting."

BoA thinks the addition of distribution channels is increasingly important for PTON to help keep potential subscribers engaged and notes that positive signs of behavior change continue.

The firm keeps a Buy rating on Peloton and lifts its price objective to $54 from $48.