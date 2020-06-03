Slack Technologies (WORK +3.1% ) powers to a YTD high following Zoom's blowout Q1 earnings and upbeat guidance ahead of its own Q1 results after tomorrow's close.

According to Bloomberg, MKM Partners expects Slack to exceed estimates but cautions buy-side expectations are significantly above the sell-side consensus, which could lead to near-term volatility.

The move in Zoom shares after earnings also implies a "healthy and generally positive investor sentiment" toward the work-from-home theme, says Kulkarni, who rates Slack as a Buy.

WORK's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is neutral.