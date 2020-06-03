Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) - 6% announced the purchase and sale of 2.97M ordinary shares with institutional investors at a purchase price of $1.6825 per ordinary share in a registered direct offering.

In a concurrent private placement, the company also agreed to issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1.48M ordinary shares at an exercise price of $1.62 per share.

Closing date on or about June 5, 2020.

Expected gross proceeds of $5M are likely to be used for funding the continued clinical development of sulopenem, management of potential regulatory filings, working capital and general corporate purposes.