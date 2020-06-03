Global X launches actively managed EM debt ETF

Jun. 03, 2020 12:50 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) represents Global X's first foray into actively managed ETFs.
  • Fund is subadvised by Global X affiliate Mirae Asset Global Investments; portfolio managers Joon Hyuk Heo and Ethan Yoon.
  • Expense ratio: 0.39%.
  • Aims to provide strategic exposure to the growing universe of emerging market debt.
  • Primarily invests in U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities, but may also invest in debt denominated in applicable local foreign currencies.
  • Securities may include fixed-rate and floating-rate debt instruments issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate entities from emerging market countries.
