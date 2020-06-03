Snapchat (SNAP -1.2% ) has elected to stop promoting President Trump's account on its curated "Discover" page, Axios reports.

That move - a reaction to comments from the president that drew charges of inciting violence - is a step beyond that of other organizations, like Twitter (TWTR +3.3% ) flagging comments that Trump made on its own platform. Facebook (FB -1.3% ) has notably taken a hands-off stance on Trump's most recent content.

"We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover," a Snap spokeperson said.

In a memo posted online Sunday, CEO Evan Spiegel said: "Our Discover content platform is a curated platform, where we decide what we promote. We have spoken time and again about working hard to make a positive impact, and we will walk the talk with the content we promote on Snapchat."

Trump's account (a "starred" account, usually eligible for Discover promotion) isn't going anywhere, and will still be accessible; it just won't be actively promoted by Snapchat.

