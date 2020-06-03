RCM Technologies (RCMT +31.1% ) approves a stock purchase agreement pursuant to which the Company, and three members of its management team and Board, purchased 2.9M shares in a private transaction from a large shareholder of the Company.

The 1,858,139 shares acquired by the Company, which represented 14.1% of the Company's shares previously outstanding, are no longer outstanding.

The remaining 1.1M shares were purchased by Bradley Vizi, the Company's Executive Chairman and President, who purchased 850,000 shares, Kevin Miller, the Company's CFO, who purchased 150,000 shares and Roger Ballou, director, who purchased 100,000 shares.