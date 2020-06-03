Total (TOT +3.4% ) says it will resume operations this week at its Grandpuits refinery in France, after a planned March restart after maintenance was delayed due to the coronavirus.

But the company is weighing the future of the 93K bbl/day refinery, Argus reports, because of long-standing problems with the pipeline that provides 90% of its crude feedstock.

CEO Patrick Pouyanne has contacted members of Total's downstream unit and labor unions about the refinery's future, which the company is tying to the integrity of the Pipeline d'Ile-de-France that connects the plant with the Le Havre port.

The pipeline has had to run at reduced pressure since a 2019 leak, which means Grandpuits is able to run only at a maximum rate of ~70% of capacity, or 65K bbl/day, making it France's smallest refinery even at maximum throughput.