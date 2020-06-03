Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP -1.6% ) to redeem all $400M of its 2.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2022 on August 3, 2020.

Each $1,000 principal amount of the notes is exchangeable into 34.8979 ordinary shares of the company, plus cash in lieu of fractional shares before July 30, 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $754.6M and pursuant to redemption total debt outstanding will be $1.018 billion, consisting of $418M in senior secured term loans due 2026, $600M of senior notes due 2027.