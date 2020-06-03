Global Medical REIT (GMRE +1.7% ) is in talks with banks to increase borrowing capacity and broaden its bank group, according to its latest investor presentation.

GMRE's special committee and the REIT's manager continue to negotiate terms of an internalization transaction; the pandemic has adversely affected international communications and transactions, including the timeline for conducting those negotiations.

Collected 97% of April rents and 87% of May rents through May 29, 2020,

Structured rent deferral agreements equating to ~$2M in rents.

Since Jan. 1, 2020, GMRE has closed on five acquisitions, totaling 441,449 leasable square feet, for a total purchase price of $86.9M; represents annualized base rent of $7.3M at a weighted average cap rate of 8.4%.

Since the pandemic, GMRE has pivoted to assisting tenants from growing portfolio.