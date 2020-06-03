Kontoor Brands (KTB +13.1% ) is a leading gainer in the apparel group after an upgrade from Piper Sandler and with investors warming up to the sector again in general. The pop in Kontoor today is just a minor recovery from the 2020 slide as the chart below indicates.

Piper analyst Erinn Murphy sees the Wrangler brand opportunity as underappreciated and expects valuation to revert to the mean normal over time from its depressed level. There is also the rollout of the Wrangler brand in China this fall to watch.

"We believe KTB shares are attractively valued (<6x FY21E P/E), see low risk of material downside to Street estimates (FY21 modeled at 85% of FY19 EBITDA), think investors do not fully appreciate Wrangler's potential, and anticipate a solid 2H slate of catalysts (Lee launching in 2K US mass doors and Wrangler ATG hitting >400 doors in EMEA). While wholesale exposure & the shift towards comfort/ athletic are risks, we see KTB as more insulated from these pressures than many traditional apparel brands given their strong exposure to WMT, TGT & AMZN."

A dividend payout is seen as likely by Murphy and team, although it's noted that the dividend yield would still be around 7% even with a 50% reduction.

Piper takes KTB to an Overweight rating from Neutral and assigns a price target of $20.