Aimed at following through on its pledge to have a COVID-19 vaccine available in the next 2-3 quarters under Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration has selected five "finalists" for development.

Moderna (MRNA +3.8% ): Phase 2 study of mRNA-1273 underway.

AstraZeneca (AZN +0.5% ) with Oxford University: Studies in UK underway on AZD1222.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.1% ): Phase 1 study to launch in September at the latest.

Merck (MRK +1.6% ): No dates yet announced for trials.

Pfizer (PFE -0.9% ): "Hundreds of millions" of doses to be available this year.

MRNA, AZN/Oxford and JNJ have already received $2.2B in federal funding. All five will have access to additional financial support to quickly advance their candidates.

About 30K people will take part in Phase 3 trials, meaning that a total of 150K people could be vaccinated.