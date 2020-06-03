Aimed at following through on its pledge to have a COVID-19 vaccine available in the next 2-3 quarters under Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration has selected five "finalists" for development.
Moderna (MRNA +3.8%): Phase 2 study of mRNA-1273 underway.
AstraZeneca (AZN +0.5%) with Oxford University: Studies in UK underway on AZD1222.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.1%): Phase 1 study to launch in September at the latest.
Merck (MRK +1.6%): No dates yet announced for trials.
Pfizer (PFE -0.9%): "Hundreds of millions" of doses to be available this year.
MRNA, AZN/Oxford and JNJ have already received $2.2B in federal funding. All five will have access to additional financial support to quickly advance their candidates.
About 30K people will take part in Phase 3 trials, meaning that a total of 150K people could be vaccinated.
Conspicuous by their absence are GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +0.4%) and Sanofi (SNY -0.5%).
