Nautilus Solar Energy acquires 10.4 MW community solar portfolio from ReneSola Power (SOL +6.2% ); portfolio comprises eight single axis tracker solar installations across southern half of Minnesota, they are designed to produce enough energy to power over 1,450 homes.

The solar gardens' subscriber base is estimated to benefit from over $1.8M in electricity savings during the lifespan of the project. The sites are expected to be operational by Q1 of 2021.

Nautilus will be responsible for the project management, long-term asset and subscriber management and maintenance services for this portfolio.

In addition to having developed the projects, ReneSola will be responsible for securing the subscribers.