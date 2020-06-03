Broadcom Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jun. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)AVGOBy: SA News Team9 Comments
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.14 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.69B (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVGO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 22 downward.