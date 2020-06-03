Toro (NYSE:TTC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (-12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TTC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.