MongoDB Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)MDB
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (-13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $119.72M (+33.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.