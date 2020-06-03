Stillcanna (OTC:SCNNF) announces the acquisition of Sativa Group PLC, one of the United Kingdom's first medical Cannabis Companies.

The Offer is a share for share exchange offer at a ratio of ~0.33507 new Stillcanna shares in exchange for each share of Sativa; the exchange ratio attributes an implied value for the entire issued share capital of Sativa of ~£10.41M.

Stillcanna will continue to trade, on the CSE, OTC and FSE following completion, expected in August 2020.

Stillcanna has begun its Novel Food Application and has hired Global Regulatory Services of the UK, an award winning global consulting firm with a specialty in Novel Food applications.

Stillcanna has begun its agricultural initiatives in Europe to secure a steady availability of hemp biomass for the NEXUS extraction facility in Poland for 2020 and 2021.

Company has agreements with multiple European based hemp farmers to assure high CBD content EU compliant hemp biomass for 2020, and anticipates processing a minimum of 18,000 kilos of biomass in its Polish facility every month but could double that amount should the market demand be there.