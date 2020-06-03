Science Applications Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 03, 2020 5:35 PM ETScience Applications International Corporation (SAIC)SAICBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.72B (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAIC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.