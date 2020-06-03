PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (+59.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.99M (+28.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, PD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.