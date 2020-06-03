"There is an aggressive pro-cyclical/value rotation underway," with banks "at the heart of cyclical," writes Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli in a note.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) gains 5.1% and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) jumps 5.8% .

The 10-year yield jumping 7 basis points to 0.76%, its highest since mid-April.

Meanwhile, Piper Sandler analyst R. Scott Siefers said banks' capital is strong, but how COVID-19 plays out is a wildcard when it comes to the Fed's CCAR stress tests.

Periodic stress testing, though, shows that banks "can withstand heavy losses and still come through with strong capital," he writes.

Siefers adds that lenders have already cut back on the "vast majority of capital return by suspending buybacks" and considers dividends as likely safe.

Megabanks all turn in strong gains: Bank of America (BAC +4.3% ), Wells Fargo (WFC +5.0% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM +4.8% ), Citigroup (C +4.4% ), Morgan Stanley (MS +2.8% ), and Goldman Sachs (GS +2.5% ).