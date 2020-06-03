Revive Therapeutics (OTCPK:RVVTF +13.5% ) announces that it expects to files an IND this month with the FDA seeking sign-off for a 210-subject Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Bucillamine in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The study will launch promptly after the go-ahead.

The primary endpoint will be the rate of hospitalization and death compared to placebo.

Company representatives will meet with Health Canada this week on adding an exploratory arm in a pediatric population.

Bucillamine is a disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug marketed in Japan and South Korea for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.