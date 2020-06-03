Choom (OTCQB:CHOOF) -1.2% announced an all-share acquisition transaction with Phivida (OTCQX:PHVAF) +2.9% for ~$7.3M, in line with its omni-channel retail growth strategy.

Each Phivida shareholders will receive 0.72566 of a Choom share. As of the closing price of Phivida shares on June 2, 2020, the transaction indicated a ~20% premium per Phivida share.

Post the transaction completion, existing Choom shareholders will hold ~78% of the pro forma company while remaining will be held by Phivida shareholders.

Corey Gillon, CEO of Choom, said that "The timing is ideal as we prepare to expand our retail footprint in Ontario, Canada’s largest market for cannabis sales, later this year, with several flagship locations already secured."

The combined company will leverage on strengthened access to growth capital through a broader shareholder group and larger capital markets presence.

Press Release