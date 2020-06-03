The latest twist in the Tiffany (TIF -1.3% )-LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) saga is a report from Reuters indicating that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault is talking to advisers to find ways to pressure Tiffany on the agreed upon deal price of $135 per share.

Sources says Arnault is considering if LVMH can make a case that Tiffany is in breach of its obligations under the merger agreement.

The Reuters report lands somewhere in between what Women's Wear Daily and CNBC have previously reported.

Tiffany trades about 14% below the deal price.