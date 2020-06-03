G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.67 (-368.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $407.84M (-35.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GIII has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.