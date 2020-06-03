Taseko Mines (TGB -0.2% ) announces strong operating results at both its Gibraltar Copper Mine and Florence Copper Project.

The company says that Gibraltar mine is currently operating to the new plan and through the first five months of the year has produced ~57M pounds of copper and nearly 900,000 pounds of molybdenum.

Under the new plan, TGB expects site spending to decline by at least US$0.40/pound. Total operating costs ("C1") for April and May have averaged ~$1.30/pound and cost deferrals in place accounted for an additional $0.10/pound of cash savings.

The company says that production guidance for 2020 remains unchanged at 130M pounds (+/-5%) with the expectation of being at the higher end of the range