Canaccord Genuity increases its price target on DraftKings (DKNG -1.8% ) to $50 from $35.

The firm expects the momentum to continue for DKNG even with shares up more than 200% since their public debut.

"Our investor conversations suggest a focused interest to gain an early position on the only pure play in the burgeoning online sports betting market. Clearly, the valuation has expanded to a premium level and there is an immense amount of required execution ahead. However, we find that investors' willingness to consider upside scenarios has been bolstered by recent positive data points around platform engagement and the legalization progress, and we expect the return to sports this summer and fall to contribute to this enthusiasm."

Five out of six sell-side firms covering DraftKings have a Buy-equivalent rating on the stock.

DraftKings is only a few weeks away from seeing major professional sports fall back onto the platform.