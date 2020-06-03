NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) reports revenue increased 169% to $1.3M while gross profit grew 290% to $0.8M in May, representing the highest revenue and gross profit ever achieved in a single month.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech AR Solutions comments, “With 100% of live events cancelled our newly acquired virtual events platform InfernoAR has really taken off in a big way and looks to grow dramatically in Q2, 2020 and beyond. In order to meet the demand we are working overtime, have hired two new sales reps and are planning to hire more. Demand is coming from across a wide spectrum including; Universities, Sports teams, Religious institutions and multinational companies”.

Q2 financial results will be out in August.