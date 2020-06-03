Snap (SNAP -2.3% ) has moved lower in the time since it announced Snapchat would no longer promote President Trump's content on its Discover page, and the Trump campaign has fired back at the move.

“Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump," campaign manager Brad Parscale says. "Radical Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel would rather promote extreme left riot videos and encourage their users to destroy America than share the positive words of unity, justice, and law and order from our President."

Snap is dipping today, but it's up 13.4% over the past five days, and is 35.3% higher than it was six months ago.

President Trump is scheduled to sit down with his former press secretary, Sean Spicer, on Newsmax at 6 p.m. to discuss the administration's conflict with social media companies.

