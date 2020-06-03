Enbridge's (ENB +0.6% ) Line 3 pipeline replacement project faces more potential delays after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said it will conduct a contested case hearing for granting a key permit.

The company says the deadline for the project's Water Quality Certificate Permit was extended to Nov. 14 from a previous target of Aug. 15, while it will continue to work with other permitting agencies to try to allow for construction to begin this year.

Enbridge says it will continue with pre-construction activities and that it can complete the project in 6-9 months after receiving final permits.

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan says Line 3 could still meet the expected Q3 2021 startup date, but the revised permitting schedule makes that possibility more of a "best case scenario."