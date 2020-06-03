Datametrex AI (OTCPK:DTMXF +9.6% ) announced that its purchaser has received Government clearance to fulfill the purchase order for COVID-19 test kits for its client.

Under the terms, Datametrex will sell to the purchaser an initial 10K units of the iONEBIO, iLAMP Novel-CoV19 Detection Kit; 10K 3 ml Universal Transport Medium Sterile Swabs with 16x100mm skirted tubes with plastic red capture caps, and 1 Real-Time PCR detection system machine to analyze the samples.

The total gross sales amount is ~C$0.5M, excluding shipping.