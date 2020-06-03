Organic sales shined in FQ3 for Campbell Soup (CPB -4.7% ) and guidance came in better than anticpated, but shares have reversed sharply after an early gain. Some investors may have taken profit off the table, while other may by digesting a warning during today's earnings call by Campbell CEO Mark Clouse on consumer demand outpacing Campbell's capacity.

"In-market results did exceed our net sales as the initial pantry loading exceeded shipment capacity and retail inventories were somewhat depleted. That situation is improving but has not fully recovered. The more recent slowdown of in-market results is much more a function of our current lower inventory levels than a material slowdown in demand. As capacity catches up with demand, we expect this will normalize in the 4th quarter or early in fiscal 2021," noted Clouse.

Campbell Soup earnings call transcript

Previously: Campbell Soup +4% after sizzling organic sales growth (June 3)