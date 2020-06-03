Airbus to keep reduced jet production for two years - Reuters

Jun. 03, 2020 3:21 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +9.6%) is looking to hold underlying jet production at 40% below its plan prior to COVID-19 for two years, an approach which adds new pressure to cut thousands of jobs, Reuters reports.
  • The company has so far announced production cuts of a third from its plans before the coronavirus crisis struck air travel, but some analysts have said this is optimistic.
  • Such a move could cut the company's labor force of 35K people involved in production, and associated engineers and support, by the equivalent of 14K full-time posts - at least on paper - according to the report.
  • The output trajectory could even point to the equivalent of 15K-20K fewer jobs, depending on the pace of recovery and extent to which Airbus wants to preserve skills.
