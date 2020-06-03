With retailers in South Carolina allowed to reopen, customer traffic is back to 80% of pre-COVID-19 levels at Tanger Factory Outlet Center's (NYSE:TCO) properties in the state, said CEO Steven Tanger at the NAREIT's virtual REITweek conference.

Mall and shopping center REIT stocks surge. Tanger jumps 11%; competitors Simon Property Group (SPG +16.8% ) and Macerich (MAC +13.6% ) also climb; Pennsylvania REIT's (PEI +5.0% )gain is a little more modest.

Real estate stocks, in general, are having a good day —Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ +3.4% )

Other shopping center REITs making strong moves: Site Centers (SITC +12.4% ), Seritage Growth Properties (SRG +16.5% ), Brixmor Property Group (BRX +10.6% ), Kimco Realty (KIM +11.6% ).

Two things that Tanger has going for it are its properties are open-air and they offer reduced prices, which becomes all the more enticing as people emerge from lockdowns.

