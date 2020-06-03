Glass Lewis & Co and ISS are both recommending that GameStop (GME +6.9% ) shareholders vote for the election of Paul Evans and Kurtis Wolf at the annual meeting of shareholders on June 12. Evans and Wolf were nominated by stakeholders Hestia Capital and Permit Capital for board inclusion.

The proxy firms weren't shy about pointing to the underperformance of shares of GameStop over a long stretch in pushing for a new direction with board representation.

GameStop is a battleground stock that has attracted a huge amount of interest from short sellers and the focus on the long side of Michael Burry.

Source: Press Release