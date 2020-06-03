Vale's (VALE +3% ) ADRs are upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $12 price target at UBS, which says investors should "forget about iron ore prices for a moment" and focus on oil as the primary driver of the shares.

The company's correlation with iron ore had dropped to ~50% in recent years while its correlation with crude oil had climbed to more than 90%, UBS says.

The UBS energy team sees oil prices rising to as high as $48/bbl in 2021, which may "lift the overall iron ore cost curve in support of prices and, in turn, Vale's shares."

Vale lost nearly 100M metric tons of iron ore production following the Brumadinho spill, which UBS thinks could result in significant cost dilution as the company ramps, partially offsetting lower iron ore prices.

UBS also believes ramping production could drive freight cost inflation, putting Vale at an advantage vs. peers with higher spot freight proportions.