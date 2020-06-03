Fed expands muni lending facility to smaller borrowers
- The Fed will allow all U.S. states to have at least two cities or counties eligible to directly issue notes to the Municipal Liquidity Facility "regardless of population," the central bank said in a statement.
- Governors will also be able to designate two issuers in their jurisdictions whose revenues are generally derived from government activities, such as public transit, airports, toll facilities, and utilities, to be eligible to directly use the facility.
- The MLF was formed to offer up to $500B in lending to states and municipalities to help manage cash flow stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The MLF continues to be directly open to U.S.states, the District of Columbia, U.S. cities with a population of at least 250K, U.S. counties with a population of at least 500K residents, and certain multistate entities.
- Yesterday, Illinois became the first borrower to use the facility, announcing plans for a one-year, $1.2B loan at 3.82% interest to cover shortfalls resulting from the extension of this year's deadline for filing income tax returns.
