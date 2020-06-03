Malaria drug comes up empty in COVID-19 study

Results from an 821-subject study, just published in the New England Journal of Medicine, evaluating malaria med hydroxychloroquine for preventing COVID-19 in people with moderate-to-high risk of exposure failed to beat placebo.

The drug also failed to make the illness less severe.

The study, conducted in the U.S. and Canada, did not assess its ability to prevent infection prior to exposure to a sick patient.

There was global interest in the medicine as a possible COVID-19 treatment stoked by President Trump's "game changer" opinion of its potential and his disclosure that he was, at least for a time, taking the drug as a preventative.